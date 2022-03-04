Bayer announces €3 million disaster relief fund for Ukraine

Bayer (ETR:BAYN) will offer additional support to international and local humanitarian aid organizations serving Ukraine and neighboring countries.

Immediately after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Bayer had pledged to spend €300,000 in aid. Now, it has committed €3 million in additional humanitarian aid.

Roche, Sanofi and Novo Nordisk have announced similar initiatives for Ukraine.

Bayer has successfully shipped antibiotics and sterile medical items to the war-ravaged country.

In addition, Bayer employees have donated more than €600,000 in additional funding for Ukraine. The company has vowed to match employees’ donations.

Soon after the invasion, Bayer CEO Werner Baumann vowed to do “everything in our power to support our colleagues and their families in Ukraine.”

Bayer also has given cash to support its employees based in Ukraine.

The trade organization PhRMA has also stressed the importance of continuing to make medications available in Ukraine during the crisis.