Baxter may look to sell off BioPharma business

Baxter (NYSE:BAX) today unveiled a strategic roadmap for its future that includes potential plans for its BioPharma Solutions (BPS) business.

The company’s plans include a simplified commercial and manufacturing footprint, according to a news release. The company also intends to improve its capital structure. That includes a review of strategic alternatives for its BioPharma Solutions (BPS) business.

Baxter’s plans for the BPS business include a potential sale or other separation options.

The BPS business provides contract manufacturing services to the pharma and biotech industries. Baxter said it has continued opportunities for growth, but the BPS business holds a limited alignment with the rest of its portfolio. A potential sale or other transaction could help Baxter streamline its focus, it said.

Get the full story at our sister site, MassDevice.