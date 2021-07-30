Avantor launches line of robotic tips for applications spanning cell biology and proteomics

The chemicals and materials specialist Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) has debuted J.T.Baker robotic tips for robotic liquid handling and research workstations.

The company says the new tips offer high precision and reliability.

Avantor will employ an independent test lab to verify the robotic tips are free of DNase, RNase, ATP and pyrogens.

The company will offer the robotic tips in two formats.

The first includes conductive tips that support the sampling of small liquid volumes with high precision without contamination. Included in this format are Hamilton- and Tecan-type compatible with a variety of robotic workstations.

The second format spans clear robotic tips that optimize the performance for sample preparation and drug discovery applications. In addition, the transparency supports the visual recognition of foam to optimize sampling.

Avantor recently acquired Ritter GmbH, a manufacturer of consumables for liquid handling, including robotic and liquid-handling products.

Avantor also purchased RIM Bio, a China-based manufacturer of single-use bioprocess bags and assemblies..