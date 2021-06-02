Pharmaceutical Processing World

Avantor acquires RIM Bio to bolster presence in Asia

AvantorThe chemicals and materials specialist Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) has acquired RIM Bio, a China-based manufacturer of single-use bioprocess bags and assemblies for biopharmaceutical applications.

The acquisition gives Avantor its first single-use production facility in Asia and doubles its global single-use cleanroom space. Avantor also has single-use manufacturing facilities in the Americas and Europe. 

The RIM Bio purchase also gives Avantor access to proprietary technology for single-use products used in bioprocessing manufacturing.  

RIM Bio offers an array of single-use products that it manufactures in Class 10,000 cleanrooms. 

“Adding RIM Bio enables Avantor to better serve our customers by expanding our single-use manufacturing, distribution, and cleanroom capabilities to the [Asia, Middle East and Africa] AMEA region,” said Ger Brophy, EVP of biopharma production at Avantor, in a statement. “RIM serves as an anchor for us to build our presence in this key region, as we better position Avantor to capture long-term opportunities in the growing, global bioproduction space.”

