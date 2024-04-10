NEWS RELEASE: FREUDENBERG Launches New TPE Tubing for Biopharma

Freudenberg, a global manufacturer of medical and pharmaceutical tubing, components, and devices, has introduced HelixFlex™, a high purity thermoplastic elastomer TPE tubing designed for use in biopharmaceutical fluid transfer applications. This is an expanded offering from Freudenberg, adding to its existing biopharma product portfolio of silicone tubing and molded components for bioprocessing, drug manufacturing, filling and sampling, peristaltic pumping, laboratory, and medical device applications.

TPE tubing is ideal for pharmaceutical bioprocessing applications because it can be welded to existing tubing lines, and heat-sealed to allow for a fast and safe fluid transport in biopharma processes. TPE tubing from Freudenberg also offers many different sterilization options including autoclave, gamma irradiation, x-ray, and e-beam. Additionally, TPE tubing is a more environmentally friendly option than silicone and can be recycled.

“Silicone has always been the gold standard for biopharma applications, but the recent occurrence of silicone material supply shortages has led Freudenberg to offer global customers another single-use tubing alternative,” said Rudi Gall, VP Business Development & Global Pharma at Freudenberg Medical. “We are proud to launch our new HelixFlex™ off-the-shelf tubing product line, which combines all benefits in one product — it’s weldable, sealable, translucent, and can be used in peristaltic pumping applications,” continued Rudi Gall. “With HelixFlex™ we complement our silicone-based HelixMark® and PharmaFocus® Premium tubing lines and therefore continue our journey of providing additional products and technologies to our biopharmaceutical customers as a one-stop-shop.”

HelixFlex™ is produced in a certified cleanroom and material certification and lot traceability is included in every package. To learn more visit Freudenberg Booth 1673 at INTERPHEX or online at www.freudenbergmedical.com/tubing

