Two continents, two milestones: Schott Pharma’s American commitment and European stock market debut

Schott PharmaDrug containment company Schott Pharma recently celebrated major milestones related to its longstanding U.S. presence and high-profile stock market debut in Germany. The company, a division of specialty glass manufacturer Schott AG based in Mainz, Germany, commemorated 60 years of operations in the U.S. in August. Its primary American facility located in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania has played a role in providing drug containment for the U.S. pharmaceutical market. The company also offers drug delivery products.

Schott Pharma goes public

In parallel, Schott Pharma successfully launched its initial public offering on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in late September, debuting at €30 per share and valuing the company at up to €4.1 billion. The offering was a strategic move to access capital markets and match competitors’ capabilities. Schott Pharma reported sales growth of 8.4% year-over-year for the first nine months of 2023, reaching €670 million.

With a portfolio of more than 1,000 patents, production sites across 33 countries, and clients including BioNTech and Moderna, Schott Pharma produces vials for storing sensitive drugs such as mRNA vaccines. The company remains committed to Germany while also tapping funds from its IPO to accelerate sustainable growth and a green transition.

Schott commits to U.S. and Europe

Schott’s U.S. facility is the largest within its North America division. Its decision to triple the ready-to-use vial production capacity at this plant underscores its focus on meeting growing demand. On the European front, the IPO not only marks a financial milestone but also highlights its determination to remain a prominent player in the global pharmaceutical sector.

Schott Pharma’s history traces back to 1884, when its parent company, Schott began operations as a small glass laboratory in Germany.

Its pharma offerings include adaptiQ vials, which simplify drug filling. The vial line is emblematic of its approach to evolve its offerings based on the needs of the pharmaceutical industry. As medical treatments and drug compositions become increasingly complex, the demand for advanced containment offerings grows proportionally.

