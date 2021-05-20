Aurobindo wins FDA approval for dorzolamide HCl and timolol maleate ophthalmic solution

Aurobindo Pharma has received approval from FDA for its abbreviated new drug application for the glaucoma medication dorzolamide hydrochloride (HCl) and timolol maleate ophthalmic solution in 2% and 0.5% concentrations.

The product is a generic equivalent to the reference listed drug Cosopt ophthalmic solution, from Akorn Operating Company.

FDA indicates the drug to reduce intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension who don’t respond well to beta-blockers

IQVIA estimates the market size for dorzolamide HCl and timolol maleate ophthalmic solution to have a market size of $70 million for the twelve month period ending in March 2021.