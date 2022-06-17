Atai Life Sciences names CFO designate

The mental-health-focused biopharma Atai Life Sciences N.V. (Nasdaq:ATAI) has named Stephen Bardin to be its chief financial officer (CFO) in the third quarter of 2022.

“Atai’s mission to transform mental health is deeply personal and meaningful for me — as it is for so many,” Bardin shared in a LinkedIn post.

Most recently, Bardin was the senior vice president of finance and operations at BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq:BBIO).

Bardin will begin her tenure at Berlin-based Atai as deputy CFO and CFO designate on June 27 and will assist CFO Greg Weaver in transitioning to an advisory role, which is expected to conclude on March 31, 2023.

At BridgeBio, Bardin was instrumental in raising more than $2 billion in various financial transactions.

Bardin has also held senior finance and operational roles at Myovant Sciences, Halo Neuroscience, Inc. and the Boston Consulting Group.

Bardin earned an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and graduated summa cum laude from Duke University with a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering.

“Stephen’s highly relevant experience and his unique insights into our hub and spoke model of drug development make him the perfect fit for our team. I am thrilled to have him join us on our mission to pioneer the development of highly effective mental health treatments,” said Atai co-founder and CEO Florian Brand in a statement. “We also extend our deepest gratitude to Greg for his achievements in building a strong finance function and his leadership during our successful IPO. We would not be where we are today without him.”