Astellas breaks ground on €330M manufacturing facility in Ireland

Astellas Pharma announced that it broke ground on a construction site for a state-of-the-art production facility in Ireland.

The company invested €330 million in the facility situated at Kerry Technology Park in Tralee, Co. Kerry. Astellas designed the facility with sustainability front of mind. It expects the plant to accelerate the expansion of its in-house production capabilities and ensure a stable supply of high-quality medicines to patients around the world.

On top of the new facility, Astellas made a further investment in Kerry, taking over the lease of another building at the Kerry Technology Park.

Astellas expects the project to create significant employment opportunities in Tralee. That includes 600 construction jobs and 100 highly specialized roles in engineering, science and technology. The company expects the facility to become operational by 2028.

Hideki Shima, chief manufacturing officer, Astellas Pharma, said: “Today marks a significant achievement for our company and reflects our continued commitment to expansion and innovation in the region. Not only will it further the Astellas vision to be at the forefront of healthcare change by turning innovative science into value for patients, but it will also be a growth opportunity for the many people who will bring this facility to life. Together we hope to build something best in class, producing quality products that people need, and striving to continue putting patients first.”