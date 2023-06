Pharma companies are ramping up their reliance on AI in drug discovery , clinical trials and manufacturing. Bloomberg recently frame the technology as providing a $50 billion opportunity to the sector. GlobalData noted that the pandemic played a role in stoking interest in AI . But given the hype often surrounding the technology, it can be difficult to gauge actual impacts and outcomes of such initiatives, which largely remain undisclosed.

The pharma industry faces mounting pressures to discover and develop new drugs faster and at lower costs. AI has emerged as a promising tool to help overcome long-standing challenges like high failure rates, lengthy development timelines, and resource inefficiency.

While pharma companies are making big bets on AI, the actual impacts and outcomes of many initiatives remain largely behind the scenes. Still, there are some examples that provide a glimpse into how AI may be shaping the future of drug development and healthcare. Below, discover how 11 Big Pharma companies are using AI to transform the landscape of drug discovery, clinical trials and manufacturing.