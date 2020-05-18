ACG receives Clean Label Project certification for capsules

ACG (Mumbai, India) announced today that the nonprofit Clean Label Project has certified its ACGcaps H+.

Clean Label Project certification signifies that a product has met strict and comprehensive testing to demonstrate a priority on purity and environmental sustainability, according to ACG. The nonprofit evaluates test results against California Proposition 65, which is meant to protect products from contaminants known to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm.

ACGcaps H+ capsules are suitable for filling granules, powders, pellets for prescription and non-prescription pharmaceutical ingredients, nutraceutical dietary supplements, and traditional medicines.