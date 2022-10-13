Fluid technology specialist Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (WMFTS) offers the Krohne Flexmag 4050 C electromagnetic flowmeter for biopharmaceutical customers.

The flowmeter line supports a range of bioprocessing applications, such as filtration processes, chromatography, and buffer or media preparation.

The Falmouth, UK–based company notes that the accurate and reliable flow-measuring system integrates with other products from the company.

The company noted that the Krohne Flexmag 4050 C is the first single-use electromagnetic flowmeter.

The flowmeter also offers more accurate readings independent of pressure, temperature and fluid viscosity than ultrasonic single-use flowmeters, according to the manufacturer.

The Krohne Flexmag 4050 C supports the use of two distinct flow ranges without recalibration after an exchange between two flow tube sizes.

The factory-calibrated transmitter and flow tube do not need further adjustment.

To support biopharma applications, the flowmeter incorporates a disposable, biocompatible and gamma-stable flow tube. In addition, the design supports the integration into custom single-use assemblies.

Flexmag 4050 C flow tubes are manufactured in an ISO Class 7 cleanroom in a facility certified to ISO 13485.

WMFTS notes that the flow tube is gamma stable up to 50 kGy with biocompatible fluid-contact materials.

The company also manufactures the 500, 600 and 700 series of process pumps with Profinet and EtherNet/IP connectivity.

Its PROFINET-enabled 530, 630 and 730 pumps support the connection with modern PLCs and IIoT devices equipped with EtherNet/IP and PROFINET technologies.The company manufactures a range of products for biopharma applications, including upstream bioprocessing, downstream bioprocessing, material validation, and fill-finish and capping technologies.

Last year, the company noted that it would build a new U.S. manufacturing facility in Devens, Massachusetts.

Under its sanitary solutions umbrella, WMFTS serves the medical device, diagnostic, food and beverage industries. Its industrial solutions division serves customers in the water and wastewater, automotive and mining industries, among others.