Korsch AG recently announced that has acquired Medelpharm and its compaction simulator technology.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Korsch said Medelpharm’s compaction simulator technology adds early-stage material characterization and scale-up capability to its R&D product portfolio.

The companies have 135-plus years of experience with small-scale, fully instrumented tablet compression equipment. The Korsch R&D product portfolio addresses and overcomes longstanding challenges, from early-stage powder characterization and formulation development, to predictive scale-up and production support.

The combined Korsch-Medelpharm R&D equipment lineup includes:

XP 1 : Robust single-punch tablet press with small batch capabilities;

: Robust single-punch tablet press with small batch capabilities; STYL’One Nano : Benchtop compaction simulator with integrated analytical software, for single-layer formulation development;

: Benchtop compaction simulator with integrated analytical software, for single-layer formulation development; STYL’One Evo : Advanced compaction simulator with integrated analytical software and multi-layer capability, allowing R&D at production speed;

: Advanced compaction simulator with integrated analytical software and multi-layer capability, allowing R&D at production speed; XL 100: Small-scale rotary press for product development and clinical batch production

Complementing Korsch’s offerings in the R&D space

Covering the full spectrum of tableting technology from single-layer to five-layer as well as core coating capabilities, the new R&D product equipment portfolio complements Korsch’s multi-layer production machinery. For example, the STYL’One Evo offers the ability to simulate all high-speed production presses to predict product performance with minimal material quantities.

The combined R&D product line offers the latest in high-containment technology, with fully integrated dry containment (DryCon) and wash-in-place containment (WipCon) solutions across the full range of OEB 3, OEB 4, and OEB 5 applications.

Like the Medelpharm Science Lab in Lyon, France, the Korsch Innovation Centers in Berlin, Boston, and Hyderabad have installed the STYL’One Evo and STYL’One Nano compaction simulators for demonstration, testing, and product trials with predictive results. The Science Lab in Lyon and the Korsch Innovation Center in Berlin also offer contract development services including formulation optimization, powder analysis, and material characterization.

“The incredible acceleration provided by the commercial and support network from Korsch, has proven that we made the right choice in trusting our products and brand globally to Korsch back in 2021,” said Ingrid Coyle, co-founder and director for business development of Medelpharm.

Korsch CEO Stephen Mies said the advanced compaction simulators from Medelpharm are a perfect complement to the Korsch R&D product line. “We look forward to leveraging our collective expertise and experience to deliver novel and market-leading technology at the development scale.”