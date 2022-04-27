Analytical instrumentation specialist Shimadzu has introduced LabSolutions MD software that supports analytical method development for high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC).

The software offers established method scouting functionality and supports automated column and solvent screening. Shimadzu reports that LabSolutions MD offers swift identification of ideal separation conditions using design of experiments (DoE).

The company reports that the software can boost efficiency given its multifactorial design, limiting the need for many experiments to determine a suitable separation method with complex samples.

Conversely, the software only demands a limited amount of experimental data to create a defined design space.

In addition, the software offers computer simulation and retention modeling capabilities in this design space to reduce the risk of human error while also yielding data-driven decisions on separation conditions.

Shimadzu also complies with the analytical quality by design (AQbD), as proposed by the International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH).

The software can be used in conjunction with the company’s Nexera UHPLC Method Scouting System LabSolutions MD software, which provides a graphical user interface and automated batch creation.