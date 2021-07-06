Roquette unveils digital pharma marketplace

Plant-based ingredient specialist Roquette (La Madeleine, France) has opened a new online marketplace on a digital marketplace platform from Knowde. The online platform includes pharmaceutical excipients, binders, processing aids, solvents, flavors and taste maskers and other materials. The new platform is part of a new initiative from Roquette to improve its support of manufacturers in the pharmaceutical industry and other industries.

The platform enables pharma companies to request pricing quotes and additional product information. In addition, Roquette says the online platform will allow drug developers to purchase initially small quantities of materials for early-stage drug development and scale-up activities.

The platform also supports purchases via credit card and provides real-time access to customer support representatives.

Roquette was founded in 1933 and is now active in more than 100 countries.