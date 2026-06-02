Nearly every production stage in biopharmaceutical manufacturing depends on highly purified water systems that must consistently meet strict regulatory standards.

Why are water quality standards important in biopharmaceutical manufacturing?

Biopharmaceutical facilities generally rely on two primary types of purified water. Purified water (PW) is commonly used in nonsterile pharmaceutical manufacturing and equipment cleaning processes. Water for injection (WFI), meanwhile, is required for injectable products and applications where microbial and endotoxin control must meet the highest standards.

“Water contaminants are common and often undetectable without specialized equipment. If chemicals, bacteria or radionuclides contaminate a facility’s water, it can lead to adverse health effects or poor product quality,” says MECO, a world-leading manufacturer of engineered water purification systems serving more than 25 million gallons of pure water every day. The company is often associated with vapor-compression stills. However, it also develops broader engineered water purification and pure-steam generation systems for regulated manufacturing environments.

When pathogenic bacteria and endotoxin in WFI enter the human body, they can cause vomiting, diarrhea, fever and respiratory conditions. Because of this, maintaining water purity is an operational concern as well as a regulatory and patient-safety requirement.

What regulatory compliance, validation and risk management require

In the U.S., pharmaceutical companies and biotech facilities need to meet the strict standards set by USP, EPA, and FDA cGMP for both PW and WFI. To stay compliant, facilities continuously monitor several key parameters, such as conductivity, which measures inorganic purity, total organic carbon (TOC) for organic contamination, and bioburden and endotoxin levels for microbiological control.

“High-purity water systems are validated to remove 99.9% or more of microorganisms and pyrogens, using audits and periodic testing to ensure ongoing compliance with these standards,” noted AXEON, a well-known name in the engineering and manufacturing of innovative membrane filtration systems and components.

Validation is also important, as regulatory agencies expect manufacturers to prove that systems consistently operate within predefined specifications under real product conditions. According to SGS, a highly reputable testing, inspection and certification company with a network of over 2,500 laboratories, there are several qualification stages. These include design, installation, operational and performance qualification.

The technologies behind modern biopharma water purification systems

Modern pharmaceutical water systems typically combine several purification technologies.

Reverse osmosis (RO). Frequently used as the first major purification step, RO pushes water through a semipermeable membrane using pressure. This process separates treated water from reject water. Double-pass RO systems are commonly used in WFI production.

Electrodeionization (EDI). This technology combines ion-exchange resins with ion-permeable membranes to continuously remove ions without the need for chemical regeneration. It also helps reduce chemical usage and operational complexity. “Using electrodeionization eliminates the need to store and handle the hazardous chemicals used for resin regeneration in mixed beds,” says DuPont Water Solutions, a provider of purification and specialty-separation technologies.

Ultrafiltration (UF). UF systems are widely used to remove pyrogens, endotoxins and microorganisms that can compromise pharmaceutical products. UF membranes typically have pore sizes between 0.01 and 0.05 microns. Therefore, they’re about 10 times smaller than other filtration systems, such as microfiltration. This allows them to remove virtually all bacteria and some viruses.

Key considerations for water purification systems

The right pharmaceutical water purification system involves more than meeting basic purity requirements.

Can the system consistently achieve the required water purity levels?

Reliable systems should consistently produce PW or WFI without fluctuations in quality. This is critical in the manufacturing of biologics and injectable drugs. A single provider may offer a variety of options. For instance, facilities need to compare MECO water purification systems for biopharma, as the company offers a range of solutions.

How reliable is the system during high-demand production?

Unexpected downtime can interrupt manufacturing schedules and increase operational costs. Manufacturers should prioritize systems with automated monitoring, preventive maintenance programs and backup redundancy to reduce disruption risk.

What validation and documentation support is available?

Validation is among the most demanding parts of pharmaceutical water system management. AXEON states, “Validation involves performance qualification using challenge tests for 0.2 μm particle retention or TOC levels below 500 ppb, plus documented routine system monitoring and preventive maintenance according to FDA and USP requirements.”

How does the system address microbial control risks?

Manufacturers need to evaluate sanitation procedures, biofilm prevention strategies and continuous microbial monitoring capabilities throughout the entire distribution system.

How energy-efficient is the water purification system?

Energy consumption, water recovery and chemical usage can affect long-term operational costs. Many newer systems can improve sustainability while maintaining strict pharmaceutical water standards.

What is the cost of a WFI system for a new facility?

Costs vary depending on capacity, automation and distribution complexity. Given the high operational and maintenance expenses in pharmaceutical manufacturing, it’s important to evaluate the total cost of ownership before choosing a system design. Some production methods are more affordable than others. MECO notes, “Membrane-based production of WFI has the potential to lower the total cost of ownership and possibly provide a more sustainable solution long term.”

Water as an investment in quality and innovation

Advanced water purification systems will continue to be vital in maintaining product quality, regulatory compliance and operational reliability across increasingly complex production environments.

About the author

Natolie Grabert is a marketing leader in the biopharmaceutical and industrial water industries. At MECO, a Grundfos company, she leads strategic initiatives that position high-purity water systems as critical utilities for pharmaceutical manufacturing and other highly regulated environments. With nearly 12 years of experience, her work focuses on translating complex water purification technologies into market strategies that support performance, compliance, and long-term operational success.