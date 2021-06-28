PSU resin suited for pharma sight gauges and other applications

Transparent Udel P-1700 polysulfone (PSU) from Solvay (Brussels) can withstand biopharmaceutical processing conditions thanks to its strength, heat resistance, hydrolytic stability and retention of mechanical properties under steam sterilization.

Solvay notes that TBL Performance Plastics, a manufacturer of single-use products for biopharmaceutical manufacturers, recently used the Udel P-1700 PSU to make its Tri-Clamp tubular sight gauges.

Robert DuPont, managing director of operations for TBL Performance Plastics, noted that he appreciated Solvay’s regulatory testing for extractables and leachables under the BioPhorum Operations Group (BPOG) standard. “Solvay has taken a lead position in providing this data to its customers,” DuPont said in a press release. “Based on the exceptional performance of Udel PSU resin and our productive collaboration with Solvay, we are planning to expand the use of this material into novel products currently under development.”

The materials are also animal-derived component-free (ADCF) and meet USP Class IV and ISO 10993 requirements for biocompatibility.