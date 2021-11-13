Pneumatic conveyor can load reactors automatically

Process equipment specialist Gericke (Somerset, New Jersey) has introduced the DenseFlow PHF dense phase pneumatic conveying system, which can automatically transfer hazardous or non-regulated powders and other bulk materials from bags and sacks into reactors.

The company says the system can protect workers from exposure to toxic and hazardous materials and hazardous vapors while protecting product purity.

The system supports the automated feeding of multiple materials from up to 500 meters away from the reactor via an online portal.

The DenseFlow PHF is suitable for chemicals, pharmaceuticals and other reactants.

Because it transfers materials gently, the system safeguards the particle size and shape while reducing the risk of electrostatic charge.