Nymi today announced a strategic partnership with Caliber Technologies to accelerate digital transformation in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The partnership aims to enable passwordless authentication on the shop floor. This reduces manual logins and streamlines electronic signatures.

Nymi offers the Band biometric, wearable device that authenticates users via fingerprint and facilitates a secure, continuous identity across applications, systems and physical environments. It replaces traditional password entry with a contactless, handsfree tap. The device also delivers a user-friendly multi-factor authentication (MFA) experience that supports regulatory compliance.

This collaboration integrates Caliber applications with the Nymi Band to elevate compliance, allowing users to perform e-signatures. It enables secure, authenticated transactions across the sample lifecycle for data integrity, traceability and accountability.

Nymi and Caliber say they are defining the next phase of pharmaceutical digitalization. They say the partnership “represents a step forward in how the world’s leading pharmaceutical manufacturers are building the connected workforce of the future.”

“At Nymi, we are committed to advancing secure, seamless, and user-centric solutions for the life sciences industry. Collaborating with Caliber and leveraging the scale of Innominds allows us to extend the reach of our wearable-enabled biometric authentication to more pharmaceutical organizations,” said David Fortune, President, Nymi. “Together, we are enabling true digital transformation by ensuring compliance, reducing human error, and delivering frictionless user experiences across connected workflows.”