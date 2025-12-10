Eli Lilly to build new $6B API manufacturing facility in Alabama

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) announced that it plans to invest more than $6 billion in a new manufacturing facility in Huntsville, Alabama.

The next-generation synthetic medicine active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility marks the third of four new U.S. sites. It follows the new facilities announced in Virginia and Texas. Eli Lilly plans for the plant to produce small-molecule synthetic and peptide medicines.

In addition to its U.S. expansion, Eli Lilly has also recently announced expansions in Puerto Rico and the Netherlands.

The Alabama site will be among those manufacturing orforglipron, Lilly’s first oral, small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist. The company expects to submit this to global regulatory agencies for obesity by the end of the year.

In Huntsville, the company expects to bring 450 high-value jobs to the area, including engineers, scientists, operations personnel and lab technicians. It anticipates beginning construction in 2026, generating 3,000 construction jobs, ahead of completion in 2032.

The company said it selected the site from more than 300 applications, partly based on its proximity to the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology. It plans to use state-of-the-art technologies, such as machine learning, AI, digitally integrated monitoring and advanced data analytics to drive right-first-time execution. The site will also feature digital automation throughout.

“Huntsville’s track record of science and innovation, supported by advanced manufacturing expertise and a skilled workforce, makes Alabama an ideal location for Lilly to expand domestic manufacturing capacity for next‑generation medicines,” said David A. Ricks, Lilly chair and CEO. “Today’s investment continues the onshoring of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production, strengthening supply chain resilience and reliable access to medicines for patients in the U.S.”