NIBRT chooses SP fill-finish system to train biopharmaceutical production workers

The National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT) center of excellence in Dublin, Ireland, has tapped SP Scientific Products (SP) to install a modular multi-container filling line and isolation system.

The technology will complement the training of professionals working on pharmaceutical production fill-finish processes requiring high cleanliness levels to prevent contamination from human contact or airborne germs.

NIBRT will use a SP i-Dositecno robotic filling and stoppering system for pre-sterilized vials, syringes and cartridges in a nested format and a vial capper. NIBRT plans to install the technology in Spring 2022.

NIBRT offers hands-on training in an environment based on advanced industrial bioprocessing facilities.

“We are proud to be recognized and selected by such a respected institute to contribute to the superior training that NIBRT offers in its realistic GMP simulated, operational manufacturing environment,” said Brian Larkin, president and CEO, SP Industries, in a statement.