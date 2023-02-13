CDMO giant Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) has revealed its plans to establish a new lab in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The facility will primarily support small- and medium-sized biotech companies. In particular, the facility will help clients optimize candidates by detecting and resolving potential issues in the early-stages of development before starting clinical trials.

This move is part of Lonza’s wider strategy to expand its presence in Europe and North America.

The new Cambridge lab, slated to become operational in May 2023, will mark the expansion of Lonza’s Early Development Services (EDS) into the North American market.

Lonza’s EDS initiative provides a complete range of in silico and in vitro early stage services to help pharmaceutical and biotech firms minimize risks and optimize their selection of late-stage candidates and lead candidate development. Additionally, EDS offers early, phase-specific non-GMP protein expression through the company’s Light Path Discovery platform.

Approximately one out of 1,000 molecules succeeds beyond Phase 1 studies, noted Jean-Christophe Hyvert, the President of Biologics at Lonza. “In this environment, early development services are essential in mitigating risks, reducing attrition and improving the quality and safety of biologic treatments,” he said in a press release.

Lonza also finished expanding its small molecule production facility located in Bend, Oregon in 2023 as part of their efforts to improve their solid form services.

Also last year, the company, based in Basel, Switzerland, announced plans to expand its drug product manufacturing services in its home country. Then, the company announced that it would be adding a new aseptic fill and finish line in Stein, Switzerland. This new line will allow the company to manufacture various types of drugs, including monoclonal antibodies, bioconjugates and viral vectors. The expansion is expected to be completed this year.

Last year, Lonza also bolstered its drug product services in the vicinity of Basel. Specifically, its investment in the Stücki Technologiepark will enhance its offerings for both early- and late-stage clinical trials. This expansion will also boost its abilities in the areas of integrated drug substances and drug products. The company intends to complete this expansion by 2024.