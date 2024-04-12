Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies is investing $1.2 billion to expand its biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Holly Springs, N.C.

Fujifilm initially invested $2 billion in the Holly Springs operation in 2021. The company said the investment made it one of North America’s largest end-to-end biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities.

The new expansion will create 680 new jobs in the county.

“North Carolina is known worldwide as a biotechnology hub thanks to the continued investment from companies like Fujifilm Diosynth,” Christopher Chung, CEO of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, said in a news release. “Our robust infrastructure, top-notch engineering talent in the state, and partnerships with entities like NC State University and the North Carolina Biotechnology Center provide support for innovative companies like Fujifilm to continue to grow.”

In October, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and other commerce secretaries for the state met in Japan with leaders from Japanese businesses operating in North Carolina. They met with Fujifilm President and CEO Teiichi Goto to discuss the ongoing partnership and the company’s facilities in the state.

The expansion includes an additional large-scale monoclonal antibody drug substance manufacturing capacity to support the company’s growing biologics CDMO business. It will also include two additional drug substance manufacturing businesses, a shared head block building with administrative space, and expansions of utilities, lab and warehouse buildings currently under construction.