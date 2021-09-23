Lonza bolsters drug manufacturing services in Switzerland

Contract development and manufacturing organization Lonza has announced a series of expansion projects during the pandemic. Most recently, the Basel-based company revealed plans to expand its drug product manufacturing services on its home turf in Switzerland.

Included in the expansion will be an installation of a new aseptic fill and finish line in the city of Stein in northern Switzerland. The filling line will enable the company to process various drug types such as monoclonal antibodies, bioconjugates and viral vectors. The company aims to finish the expansion by 2023.

The company is also beefing up its drug product services in nearby Basel. Specifically, its investments in Stücki Technologiepark in Basel will increase its offerings for early and late clinical stages. The expansion will also add to its capabilities related to integrated drug substances and drug products. Lonza aims to finish this expansion in 2024.

In late August, the company unveiled plans to install a new drug product fill-and-finish manufacturing line in Guangzhou, China.