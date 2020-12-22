Honeywell to acquire Sparta Systems for $1.3B

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) announced today that it will buy Sparta Systems (Hamilton, N.J.) and its medtech and pharma quality management software for $1.3 billion.

Officials at Honeywell and Sparta Systems’ present owner New Mountain Capital expect the all-cash deal to close by the end of Q1 2021, pending certain regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

The acquisition will enable Honeywell to leverage its global presence, Honeywell Forge and Sparta’s expertise to introduce new, integrated solutions, including QMS offerings, for life sciences and adjacent industries. Sparta Systems says its more than 400 customers include 42 of the top 50 pharma companies and 33 of the top 50 medical device companies.

