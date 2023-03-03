In recent years, there have been significant advances in single cell dispensers, which support precise isolation, sorting and dispensing of single cells. Single cell dispensers are valuable for life science and pharma research, as the technique enables the isolation and analysis of individual cells for myriad applications.

In this article, we will compare four of the latest single cell dispensers from companies such as HP, Namocell and Cytena. These products were designed to sort and dispense single cells with high precision and viability. We will highlight their features and benefits and how they differ from each other in terms of functionality and feature set.

Single Cell Dispenser Company Technology Features Applications D100 HP Inkjet-based microfluidics High occupancy, viability and precision, real-time reporting Drug discovery Hana and Pala Namocell Microfluidics sorting based on fluorescence and light scatter Single cell dispensing into 96-well or 384-well plates in 1-6 minutes Antibody discovery, synthetic biology, iPSC and CRISPR cloning, rare cell isolation, single cell genomics F.SIGHT 2.0 Cytena Inkjet-based microfluidics with dual imaging system Dispense cells in 7 minutes (384-well plate), high precision and viability Antibody discovery, synthetic biology, iPSC and CRISPR cloning, rare cell isolation, single cell genomics Cyto-Mine Sphere Fluidics Microfluidic picodroplet technology Automated platform for single cell screening, sorting, dispensing, imaging and clone verification. Dispenses cells into 96-well plate in under an hour. Antibody discovery, cell line development, gene editing

1. D100

First up, the multinational IT company HP recently launched its D100 single cell dispenser in the U.S. This dispenser uses the company’s inkjet-based microfluidics technology to provide single cell analysis with high occupancy, viability and precision. The cell dispenser is suited for use in drug discovery.

The unit can dispense single cells and dispense picoliter through microliter volumes of reagents. The D100 supports real-time reporting.

The D100 is now available in the U.S. HP plans to roll it out globally in the future.

2. Namocell

Namocell ’s single cell dispensers use microfluidics to sort and dispense cells based on fluorescence and light scatter. The company’s Hana and Pala devices can dispense single cells into a 96-well plate in one minute or a 384-well plate in six minutes. The Hana device has a single laser while Pala has two.

The microfluidic-based cell dispensers use sterile disposable cartridges for single cell isolation and sorting.

The cell dispensers are suited for a variety of applications, including:

Antibody discovery.

Synthetic biology.

iPSC and CRISPR cloning.

Rare cell isolation.

Single cell genomics.

3. F.SIGHT 2.0

The F.SIGHT 2.0 from Cytena uses a dual imaging system to quickly isolate single cells in either 96- or 384-well plates. According to the manufacturer, it can dispense an entire 384-well plate in less than seven minutes.

Similar to HP’s D100 single cell dispenser, Cytena’s F.SIGHT 2.0 uses inkjet-based microfluidics technology to dispense single cells with high precision and viability. Both products can also dispense picoliter to microliter volumes of reagents on the same platform.

The F.SIGHT 2.0 is unique in that it has a dual imaging system that enables it to sort cells based on fluorescence and light scatter. The F.SIGHT 2.0 can also dispense cells faster than the D100, as it can fill a 384-well plate in under 7 minutes, while the D100 takes about 20 minutes.

4. Cyto-Mine

The Cyto-Mine from Sphere Fluidics uses a microfluidic picodroplet technology that isolates, images and dispenses single cells into 96-well plate in less than one hour with high accuracy and viability.

The Cyto-Mine is an automated platform integrating single cell screening, sorting, dispensing, imaging and clone verification. The system uses a microfluidic picodroplet technology to isolate, images and dispenses single cells into 96-well plate in under one hour.

According to Sphere Fluidics, it can be used for antibody discovery, cell line development and gene editing.

The manufacturer launched Cyto-Mine in 2018 as a result of a collaboration with Peak Analysis & Automation.