BD names new president of Pharmacy Automation biz

BD (NYSE:BDX) announced today that it appointed Matthew Sassone as worldwide president of its Pharmacy Automation business.

Sassone now leads the global business within the BD Medication Management Solutions business unit. His appointment goes into effect immediately.

In the role, Sassone’s responsibilities include driving global strategy, performance and growth for Pharmacy Automation as part of Connected Care. His focus centers on advancing innovation, expanding market presence and delivering solutions that address the evolving needs across healthcare settings. That includes retail and health system pharmacies, according to the Franklin Lakes, New Jersey-based company.

Sassone joins BD from Tristel a global infection prevention company, where he served as CEO. The company says he delivered strong revenue and profit growth at Tristel. Before Tristel, he held senior leadership roles across leading medical technology companies. Those include Smiths Medical, Getinge and Masimo, where he led global marketing and commercial strategy.

BD says Sassone has more than 20 years of experience in medtech, diagnostics and hospital automation.

Sassone will be based out of the company’s Pharmacy Automation headquarters in Durham, North Carolina. He reports to Bilal Muhsin, EVP and president of BD Connected Care.

“Matt is a highly accomplished global healthcare executive with a strong track record of translating innovation into real-world impact,” said Muhsin. “His deep understanding of connected technologies and data-driven solutions will be instrumental as we continue to evolve our Pharmacy Automation business and deliver advanced robotics with more intelligent, integrated capabilities for our customers.”