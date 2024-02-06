Continue to Site

Pharmaceutical Processing World

AstraZeneca invests $300 million to establish new cell therapy manufacturing facility in Maryland

By |

AstraZeneca facility in Maryland

AstraZeneca facility in Maryland

Maryland Governor Wes Moore announced that AstraZeneca would invest $300 million to construct a new manufacturing facility in Rockville, a city with roughly 70,000 inhabitants that is about 17 miles from Washington, D.C. The facility will focus on cell therapies for cancer treatment. The 84,000 square-foot facility, slated for completion in 2026, will enable global clinical trials and commercial supply of AstraZeneca’s CAR-T cancer therapies. AstraZeneca estimates the plant to create 150 new high-skilled jobs.

Incentives played a role in new plant

To support AstraZeneca’s new manufacturing facility in Rockville, Maryland, the state and county are providing financial incentives, including a $500,000 conditional loan from the Maryland Department of Commerce’s Advantage Maryland program and a $100,000 conditional grant from Montgomery County’s Economic Development Fund. The facility, located less than 5 miles from AstraZeneca’s R&D hub and in a life sciences corridor near several universities, will become part of the company’s global supply network of nearly 30 manufacturing and supply sites.

In 2022, AstraZeneca sold an Ohio facility to National Resilience.

Maryland a leading life sciences hub

Home to more than 3,400 life sciences businesses, Maryland offers a strong talent pipeline and proximity to federal agencies like the NIH and FDA. The dense concentration of biopharma activity has earned Maryland recognition as noe of the largest life sciences clusters in the U.S. Over 50% of the state’s biotech and pharma companies are located in Montgomery County.

In 2020, Catalent announced a $130 million expansion of its gene therapy manufacturing operation in Maryland to meet market demand.

About The Author

Brian Buntz

The pharma and biotech editor of WTWH Media, Brian is a veteran journalist with more than 15 years of experience covering an array of life science topics, including clinical trials, drug discovery and development and medical devices. Before coming to WTWH, he served as content director focused on connected devices at Informa. In addition, Brian covered the medical device sector for 10 years at UBM. At Qmed, he overhauled the brand’s news coverage and helped to grow the site’s traffic volume dramatically. He had previously held managing editor roles on two of the company’s medical device technology publications. Connect with him on LinkedIn or email at bbuntz@wtwhmedia.com.

Tell Us What You Think!

Related Articles Read More >

Search Pharmaceutical Processing World