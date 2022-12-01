AstraZeneca sells Ohio manufacturing site to National Resilience

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has sold its site in West Chester, Ohio, to National Resilience, a San Diego–headquartered biomanufacturing company.

Resilience has agreed to maintain the site’s operations and assets while retaining its employees, including executives. The company will also continue investing in the site’s workforce and facility.

Privately-held National Resilience also has separately announced that it had reached a long-term biomanufacturing partnership supporting AstraZeneca’s portfolio.

That deal will give AstraZeneca access to Resilience’s end-to-end manufacturing services. In addition, Resilience agreed to purchase the West Chester facility and to manufacture several AstraZeneca drugs at the site as part of a multi-year supply agreement.

Resilience believes the West Cheser site will become its “global center of excellence for commercial drug product manufacturing,” noted Rahul Singhvi, Resilience CEO, in a news release. “This partnership is an exciting step toward our mission of broadening patient access to complex medicines and protecting domestic biopharmaceutical supply chains.”

“As part of our long-term strategy to ensure our global supply network remains fit for the future, we are continuously optimizing our manufacturing footprint to meet the evolving needs of our pipeline and portfolio,” said Andrew Wirths, senior vice president, Americas Supply Region at AstraZeneca, in a news release. “The transfer of our West Chester site to Resilience will enable the continued supply of AstraZeneca medicines to patients, as well as the continued employment for more than 500 people working at the West Chester site. I’m encouraged by Resilience’s plans to transform the site into their drug product center of excellence.”

The site is a 580,000 ft2 facility with end-to-end drug product manufacturing equipment. Additionally, it is capable of aseptic filling, inspection, packaging, labeling and cold-chain operations.

The site is equipped to produce vials, cartridges, pre-filled syringes and autoinjectors. It also has a virtual reality training center.

The two companies estimate that the transaction will be finalized in early 2023, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

In June, National Resilience raised $625 million in a Series D financing. The company also had raised $600 million in Series C financing in August 2021.