Advanced Energy debuts new mobile app version for streaming critical temperature data

Advanced Energy (NSDQ:AEIS) has introduced the TEGAMLink T2.0 mobile app, which works with the company’s TEGAM 930 Series Bluetooth thermometers for pharmaceutical and food safety applications.

The app supports the streaming and recording of temperature data from production-floor equipment to programs and quality management systems. A Touch Entry keyboard extension supports automation capability for companies with smart manufacturing implementations. The keyboard extension permits pharmaceutical companies to enter temperature data into form fields, documents, spreadsheets and quality management systems without modifying hardware or software.

Advanced Energy notes that the app eliminates the need for manual temperature data collection and measurement.

The app (shown below with the 932B datalogging thermometer), which is completely redesigned for its second version, is available for both Android and iOS devices.