Merck agreed to acquire a vaccine manufacturing facility in Ireland from WuXi, the Irish Foreign Direct Investment Arm (IDA) announced today.

IDA Ireland said the move comes as part of long-term plans in Ireland for Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD), Merck’s Ireland business. The acquisition of the facility, located in Dundalk, brings an investment of around $520 million (more than €500 million). This follows a recent €1 billion investment in sites in Carlow and Dunboyne last year.

The Dundalk site is a 15,520-square-meter plant comprised of three stories. The vaccine manufacturing facility features drug substance manufacturing, drug product manufacturing, and quality control labs. It supports the supply of vaccine products for the global market and currently employs approximately 200 professionals on site.

Merck and Wuxi plan to begin an official handover process with eyes on completion in the first half of 2025. Additionally, MSD Ireland aims to continue its growth, adding approximately 1,000 jobs across eight Irish locations. Merck and WuXi previously collaborated on the Dundalk site in 2019 and have a longstanding partnership, IDA Ireland said.

According to Reuters, the acquisition comes ahead of potential U.S. legislation that would limit Chinese biotech companies like WuXi. The report said the recently passed Biosecure Act would ban federal contracts with targeted firms and their business partners. The legislation named WuXi and passed in the U.S. House of Representatives. It still requires passage in the U.S. Senate.