W.R. Grace expands manufacturing plant in Michigan

W.R. Grace announced that it opened an expanded fine chemical contract development and manufacturing plant in Michigan.

The Columbia, Maryland-based specialty chemicals company opened the facility in South Haven, Michigan. Following a 21-month project, more than 200 employees joined executives and community leaders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week.

Grace’s facility has 25% more capacity, with more room for a 4,000-gallon Hastelloy centrifuge and three 4,000-gallon, multi-use chemical reactors. This strengthens Grace’s ability to serve growing demand for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

The company’s South Haven facility produces APIs, regulatory starting materials (RSMs) and drug intermediates in quantities from kilos to tons. It lands in compliance with the FDA’s current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) regulations. The site integrates with Grace’s Tyrone, Pennsylvania facility, the company said. It offers customer flexibility in meeting pharmaceutical and nutraceutical production needs with a U.S.-based supply chain.

“The newly expanded South Haven facility cements our position as a leading North American contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and a leading employer in the community,” said Ed Sparks, Chief Executive Officer, Grace. “Equally important, the expansion solidifies our commitment to helping our fine chemical customers bring life-saving and life-changing drug therapies to people everywhere.”

“The additional capacity and cutting-edge equipment in South Haven bolster our ability to grow with our current and future customers through every stage of fine chemical manufacturing – from research and development, to clinical trials, scale-up services and commercial production of custom molecules and compounds,” said Brenda Kelly, President, Materials Technologies, Grace.