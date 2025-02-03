Uniphar announced today that it launched three new state-of-the-art facilities to expand its international presence.

The company unveiled new facilities in Raleigh, North Carolina, Lelystad, The Netherlands, and Dublin, Ireland. It says the facilities mark its commitment to enhancing logistics and distribution capabilities within the global pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

Uniphar said the locations position it to support pharmaceutical and biotech companies more effectively. This enables it to offer comprehensive solutions that cover the entire product lifecycle. The company said it hopes to deliver critical therapies to patients worldwide while supporting pharmaceutical companies through market access challenges.

The Raleigh facility, a pharma-grade storage plant, spans 65,000 square feet. Uniphar designed it to handle ambient, cold-chain and freezer storage requirements. It has dedicated clean rooms for clinical trials, a DEA-approved controlled drugs vault and a fully integrated warehouse management system. It also has redundant power supply, temperature and humidity monitoring and advanced inventory management.

In Lelystad, Uniphar’s flagship European facility covers 9,000 square meters. It has narrow-aisle, high-bay racking, controlled ambient storage and segregated quarantine zones. The plant has solar energy and triple redundant power supply.

Uniphar’s Dublin facility, its newest, spans 35,000 square meters to support cold-chain logistics. Its modern layout optimizes material flows and segregated zones for quarantine, recall and returns management.

The company now has 22 strategically located facilities across Europe, North America and other key regions.

“These expansions are a direct response to the increasing complexity of launching innovative therapies in diverse and often challenging global markets. Uniphar’s ability to provide end-to-end solutions, from clinical trial support to product launch and distribution, is what sets us apart as a leader in the global pharmaceutical logistics and supply chain space. This milestone reflects our commitment to driving excellence in pharmaceutical logistics and underscores our long-term strategy to support the development and delivery of innovative therapies globally.” said Dermot Ryan, COO at Uniphar.