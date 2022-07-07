Touchlight, a British biotech focused on enzymatic DNA production, has announced signing a non-exclusive patent license agreement with Pfizer.

The worldwide deal will give Pfizer rights to Touchlight’s enzymatic doggybone DNA (dbDNA) patent portfolio for use in manufacture and commercialization of mRNA-based vaccines, therapeutics and gene therapies.

dbDNA is a synthetic DNA vector and enzymatic DNA manufacturing process.

Under the terms of this agreement, Touchlight will get an upfront payment in addition to clinical and commercial milestone payments and royalties after commercialization.

Touchlight notes that ddBNA can support the manufacture of rapid, synthetic and scalable manufacture of GMP DNA with a footprint.

The process can support the manufacture of genes >20kb.

Touchlight claims the dbDNA technique can accelerate the manufacture of DNA-based therapies.

“We are delighted to establish this agreement with Pfizer to license our mRNA manufacturing platform. This agreement is an example of our technology’s potential to enable companies across the genetic medicine sector to simplify and accelerate DNA manufacturing through the clinic and towards commercialisation,” said Jonny Ohlson, Touchlight executive chair.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.