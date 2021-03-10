Thermo Fisher Scientific to spend $600M to boost bioprocessing production capabilities

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) will spend more than $600 million to expand its bioprocessing production capabilities through 2022, the Waltham, Mass.–based company said today.

Investments will more than double Thermo Fisher’s manufacturing capacity so that it can better support biopharma customers ramping up to meet not only short-term demands related to COVID-19 but also long-term efforts to develop new vaccines and biologics for other conditions. The company expects the expansion to create more than 1,500 new jobs across 11 manufacturing sites in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

“As the bioprocessing market grows, our customers require a consistent and reliable supply of critical materials. Single-use technologies, cell culture media and purification resins are among those in highest demand,” Thermo Fisher Scientific EVP Michel Lagarde said in a news release.

“These investments add significant capacity and regional redundancy to further bolster supply chains and help us better support customers as they accelerate the commercialization of lifesaving therapies and vaccines,” Lagarde said.

Investments include: