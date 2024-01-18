Continue to Site

Bora Pharmaceuticals is buying generics maker Upsher-Smith

Bora Pharmaceuticals announced that its board approved the acquisition of Upsher-Smith Laboratories for up to $210 million.

Minnesota-based Upsher-Smith features a diversified portfolio of 48 generic products. It has manufacturing facilities in Plymouth and Maple Grove, Minnesota. Taipei, Taiwan-based Bora called the company a reliable partner with solid manufacturing capabilities, a robust distribution network and established commercial relationships.

According to a news release, Upsher-Smith’s Minnesota facilities can commercialize a broad range of dosage forms. Those include oral solid, powders and liquid, plus packaging. Through the acquisition, Bora says it gains capacity to support its CDMO business and completes its capabilities in the U.S. market.

Upsher-Smith also offers significant opportunities for Bora’s commercial Rx business, called TWi, in the U.S. Its presence in the U.S. generics market brings expertise along with a recognized name. The company can provide Bora with product development and marketing capabilities to broaden its suite of products and grow its U.S. business.

“This is a significant milestone for Bora Group, marking the most critical expansion of Bora’s presence in the US market and significantly enhancing Bora’s position as a global competitor with regard to its CDMO business and commercial Rx business,” said Bobby Sheng, Bora Group chair and CEO. “Upsher-Smith’s platform for specialty generics will strengthen TWi’s advantage in the US commercial sale business with a complementary portfolio and differentiated distribution channels. We are confident, and also committed, to delivering another successful integration for accelerating Bora’s expansion and growth in the market.”

