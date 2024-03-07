Telix Pharmaceuticals announced that it agreed to acquire radioisotope production technology firm ARTMS Inc.

ARTMS also brings with it an advanced cyclotron-based isotope production platform and manufacturing plant. It has a stockpile of ultra-pure rare metals required for consumable target production, too, according to a news release. The company specializes in the physics, chemistry and materials science of cyclotron-produced radionuclides. It spun out from TRIUMF, Canada’s particle accelerator center.

Telix expects the acquisition to further enhance the vertical integration of its supply chain and manufacturing. It expects to gain a greater level of control and security over each of its diagnostic isotopes.

The company said the reasons for the acquisition stem from four key areas of commercial synergy. First, it supports the rollout of the company’s Zircaix kidney cancer imaging offering. Telix also said it enhances the large-scale production of 68Ga to support Illuccix lifecycle management.

Additionally, it brings enhanced supply chain reliability of commercially useful cyclotron-produced diagnostic radionuclides. Finally, Telix said it helps the development of next-generation cyclotron targets.

Telix also acquires ARTMS’ production facility and clean rooms in Burnaby, British Columbia. The company expects to continue to operate and expand ARTMS’ R&D and production capabilities at that location.

Dr. Christian Behrenbruch, Managing Director and Group CEO of Telix said, “ARTMS has been a trailblazer in the field of ‘next generation’ cyclotron-based isotope production systems and demonstrated production efficiency and yields that eclipse comparable systems. It is our hope that by closely aligning this powerful technology with pharmaceutical development, we will transform the cost, market access and utility of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. Cyclotron and accelerator-based isotope production has the potential to significantly increase the capacity and lower the cost of commercially important isotopes, serving as an important adjunct to reactor-based production. We are pleased to be able to expand a fruitful collaboration into a deeper partnership.”