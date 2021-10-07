STERIS and H+E Pharma partner on clean utility water systems

STERIS (Menton, Ohio) and H+E Pharma (Stuttgart, Germany) will collaborate on designing, installing and maintaining utility water systems for the pharma sector and other life science applications in Europe.

The partnership will provide end-to-end, turnkey clean utility water systems. “We can now provide our broad portfolio of Finn-Aqua products, alongside H+E’s engineering expertise to offer pre- and post-treatment purified water (PW) and [water for injection] WFI systems that use an environmentally sustainable design and provide the lowest total cost of ownership throughout the lifecycle of the system,” said Steve Schultz, vice president, global accounts of STERIS Life Sciences, in a statement.

H+E Pharma is the result of a joint venture between industrial water treatment specialist H+E GmbH and AUSTAR Group, a Hong Kong–based pharmaceutical engineering solution provider.

STERIS notes that it can be a single point of contact for such projects.

STERIS also offers multiple effect water stills and pure steam generators.