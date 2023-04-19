SMC’s European division gets new VP and GM

Medical device and pharmaceutical contract manufacturer SMC announced today that it has appointed Uri Baruch as the new VP and GM of its European division, which includes Oval Medical Technologies and Cambridge Pharma.

The appointment is effective immediately.

Cambridge, U.K.–based SMC says Baruch has a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in the pharmaceutical industry. He has held several key leadership positions, including over 10 years at the Cambridge Design Partnership.

In his new role at SMC, Baruch will oversee all aspects of the company’s European division, which specializes in pharmaceutical services, including autoinjector design and development at Oval Medical Technologies and pharmaceutical sterile filling at CPL.

“I am honored and excited to join SMC Ltd. as the new VP and GM of SMC’s European division,” Baruch said in a news release. “The combination of SMC production, CPL sterile filling, and Oval’s novel design is a unique offering which can add considerable value to our customers. I look forward to working with our talented and passionate employees, who like me, truly believe in innovating to improve patients’ lives.”

SMC CEO Chetan N. Patel said Baruch’s appointment comes at an important time for SMC. The company continues to expand its presence in the pharmaceutical industry and pursue new opportunities for growth. “Uri will continue the great work that has been done by our European teams to date, and his deep industry expertise and passion for advancing patient care make him the perfect fit to lead the SMC Europe teams.”