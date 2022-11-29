Sanofi opens new Paris global headquarters

Sanofi (Euronext:SAN and Nasdaq:SNY) has announced that it has moved into its new international headquarters to Paris’s 17th arrondissement neighborhood, which is located on the right bank of the Seine River.

The news headquarters, situated at 46-48 Avenue de la Grande Armée, was designed to promote novel ways to collaborate.

Measuring 9,000 m² in area, the site, dubbed ‘La Maison Sanofi,’ will accommodate approximately 500 employees and meet stringent sustainability standards.

“The opening of La Maison Sanofi is another step toward the modern healthcare company we strive to become. A company open to the world and that seeks to offer its people the best work environment to chase the miracles of science,” said Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson in a news release.

Sanofi notes that the new site reduces employees’ carbon footprint by half.

Sanofi enlisted the help of architect Franklin Azzi to design the headquarters, which fuses two originally separate buildings. The building preserves original architectural details from the 1900s, including Art Nouveau and Art Deco façades and the original Eiffel pillars.

The building includes lighting that adapts during the day based on outdoor conditions. It also has features designed to reduce street noise.

The new headquarters also includes digital technologies to foster in-person and remote collaboration. For example, an app enables employees to manage their workday, whether they are in the office or working remotely on a given day.

The company’s headquarters was formerly located at 54-56 Rue La Boétie in Paris in the 8th arrondissement near the Champs Elysees.

Rumors began to circulate in 2016 that Sanofi was looking to move its headquarters to save money. At that time, the company had about 700 workers at its headquarters.

Earlier this year, Sanofi announced that it was building a $638 million vaccine and enzyme plant in Singapore. It anticipates that the plant will be open in 2025.

The company is updating its offices worldwide and has already opened or renovated sites in Gentilly in the Parisian suburbs, Carteret Campus in Lyon, France and Cambridge, Massachusetts.