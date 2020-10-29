Sanofi, GSK offer 20M COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX alliance

Sanofi (NSDQ:SNY) and GSK (LON: GSK), which have teamed up to produce a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, have signaled their intent to work with the legal administrator of the COVAX Facility.

The two companies have vowed to produce 200 million doses of a vaccine based on the protein subunit AS03 adjuvant.

Governments, businesses and health organizations have banded together to support the COVAX Facility, which aims to ensure global equitable access to vaccines to treat the novel coronavirus.

