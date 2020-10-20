Roche to spend $500M on new operations center in Canada

Roche (SWX: RO, ROG) recently announced that it will create a Global Pharma Technical (PT) Operations site at its Canadian pharmaceutical headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario.

The new operations site, announced, Oct. 16, involves a $500 investment over five years, with 200 people hired for skilled jobs by the end of this year. Roche plans to hire 300 more by the end of 2023.

“Ontario was selected for this investment based on a strong competitive business environment, exceptional talent pool, and a government committed to fostering growth in the sector,“ says Ronnie Miller, president and CEO of Roche Pharmaceuticals, Canada.

“We applaud the hard work done by the government of Ontario and the premier’s office to foster a business environment that can compete internationally to attract investment opportunities, and Roche’s commitment to add up to 500 specialized positions is a direct result of these positive changes,” Miller said in a news release.