Polaris Pharmaceuticals extends operations in Northern California

San Diego–based Polaris Pharmaceuticals has purchased 15 acres from the City of Vacaville, California, within the Vaca Valley Business Park.

Polaris already has a contract development and manufacturing site in the city in addition to operations in San Diego and Chengdu, China.

In Vacaville, the company plans to construct an additional biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility.

Polaris established the Vacaville site in 2002, adding a cGMP facility for biologics in 2005

“We are excited to expand our manufacturing and process research capabilities in Vacaville,” said Chris Huxsoll, senior vice president of operations of Polaris Pharmaceuticals, in a statement.

Home to the non-profit California Biomanufacturing Center, Vacaville has attracted a variety of biotech companies, including Genentech, Novici Biotech and Agenus.

Janssen, Designerx and Fisher BioServices also have facilities in the city.

In October 2020, Vacaville announced that it had set aside 300 acres for a biomanufacturing cluster.