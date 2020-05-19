Phlow lands $354m government contract for COVID-19 medications

Phlow announced today that it received $354 million in U.S. government funding to manufacture essential medicines at risk of shortage, including those involved in the COVID-19 pandemic response.

Richmond, Va.–based Phlow’s manufacturing is being funded by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the office of Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The total contract awarded to Phlow by the government totals up to $812 million with a four-year base award of $354 million, plus an additional $458 million included as potential options for long-term stability, according to a news release.

“BARDA has long focused on expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure in the United States, not only to develop and produce vaccines, but also for essential medicines, and their key ingredients used to make these drugs,” BARDA acting director, Dr. Gary Disbrow said in the release. “Collaborating with Phlow and its partners is an important step in expanding our manufacturing of strategic APIs and critical medicines at-risk of shortage.”

Phlow initiated manufacturing with strategic partners including Civica Rx, Virginia Commonwealth University’s Medicines for All Institute and AMPAC Fine Chemicals. Together, they are manufacturing chemical precursor ingredients, active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms for more than a dozen medicines used to treat hospitalized patients with COVID-19-related illnesses.

According to the release, the government contract allowed Phlow and its partners to deliver more than 1.6 million doses of five essential generic medicines used to treat COVID-19 patients to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile. Phlow is also building a long-term national stockpile to secure key ingredients for manufacturing essential medicines, called the Strategic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Reserve (SAPIR).

“In the midst of this pandemic, America needs a reliable source of high quality, domestically manufactured, affordable pharmaceuticals and their key ingredients,” Phlow co-founder, president & CEO Eric Edwards said. “This advanced manufacturing capability will significantly fortify our nation’s pharmaceutical supply chain for critical medicines, including many required to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19.”