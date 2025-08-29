Optel acquires Vanguard Robotics to automate pharma production

Optel Group announced that it acquired Vanguard Robotics, an expert in end-of-line collaborative robot (cobot) automation.

The acquisition reinforces Optel’s commitment to pharmaceutical automation as a leader in traceability and supply chain solutions.

By integrating Vanguard’s robotics technology, Optel believes it can help pharmaceutical manufacturers address labor constraints. It also expects the deal to enhance profitability and operational efficiency.

Vanguard Robotics designed its cobots specifically for regulated pharmaceutical environments. Its turnkey palletizing solutions integrate into existing lines to help pharmaceutical companies increase efficiency and reduce labor dependency without disrupting operations.

Optel said it maintains a commitment to continuous innovation that drives strategic acquisitions “that transform the industry.” The acquisition expands its automation capabilities beyond traditional vision and track-and-trace systems. Optel said it positions it as a true turnkey manufacturing partner for the pharmaceutical sector.

Additionally, the company expects Vanguard customers to benefit from its global support and service infrastructure, extensive line integration expertise and strong financial foundation.

“This acquisition is a natural evolution of our longstanding collaboration”, said Louis Roy, Founder and CEO of Optel. “Combining Vanguard’s expertise with our proven track-and-trace and vision systems allows us to deliver even greater value to our customers — improving line efficiency, mitigating labor constraints, and boosting profitability. It aligns perfectly with our mission to empower pharmaceutical manufacturers through innovative, integrated solutions that go beyond compliance.”