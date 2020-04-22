Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging acquires blister production lines from McKesson RxPak

Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging (Earth City, Mo.) announced this month that it has purchased three high-speed blistering and cartoning lines from McKesson RxPak’s production facility in Memphis, Tenn.

Financial terms of the deal were undisclosed.

The infrastructure acquisition — which includes serialization and aggregation capabilities — nearly doubles Legacy’s total blister production capacity, which is presently half a billion packs per year.

In a separate equipment investment, Legacy this summer will also add an additional new high-speed bottling line, bringing the contract packager’s bottling capacity to some 600 million units per year. Additionally, the company recently incorporated two new pouching machines to help meet growing demand for tablet and capsule filling applications.

“This infrastructure investment is a natural evolution of the expansion plans Legacy adopted several years ago, starting with a 100,000-square-foot expansion in 2017 that added both production capabilities and warehousing capacity providing a total of 300,000 square feet,” said David Spence, CEO of Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging. “Considering both recent growth, and that we anticipate more U.S. base production moving forward, this was the right time to continue in a way that makes Legacy an even more versatile, dynamic and turnkey packaging partner.”