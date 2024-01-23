Lantheus announces a new CEO

Radiopharmaceutical-focused Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH) announced today that current board chair and industry veteran Brian Markison will become the company’s CEO, effective March 1.

Markison succeeds Mary Anne Heino, who is retiring from Lantheus’ corner office after leading the company for nine years. Heino will serve as board chair after March 1. Board member Julie McHugh will become lead independent director effective immediately.

“Brian is perfectly suited to lead Lantheus as the company enters its next growth phase. He has held the chair role for more than 10 years and in that role has overseen company strategy. He knows our exceptional executive team well and brings decades of leadership experience as the CEO of public companies with development, commercialization and manufacturing expertise, including in oncology and neurology therapeutics,” Heino said in a news release.

Markison’s 40 years of healthcare experience include executive roles at King Pharmaceuticals, Fougera Pharmaceuticals and RVL Pharmaceuticals, as well as senior-level roles at Bristol-Myers Squibb.

“Lantheus has a dynamic team dedicated to delivering life-changing science to patients and providers across the globe, and we are poised to enhance our growth trajectory by unlocking the potential of our innovative platform to improve patient outcomes and lives,” Markison said.

Under Heino’s tenure as CEO, Lantheus acquired Progenics, expanding Lantheus’ lines of business from diagnostic imaging agents to a diverse range of diagnostics, radiotherapeutics and AI offerings. Most recently, she executed a strategic collaboration with Point Biopharma, enhancing Lantheus’ radiopharmaceutical portfolio with two late-stage therapeutic candidates. There was also the acquisition of Cerveau Technologies, which expanded the company’s imaging pipeline into Alzheimer’s disease. Strategic agreements with Perspective Therapeutics involve advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body.

Said McHugh: “We are energized by the experience and expertise Brian brings to this role, and confident in the company’s ability to build on Mary Anne’s legacy by strengthening its leading position in the industry and executing on the compelling opportunities ahead.”

Truist analysts didn’t expect any change in Lantheus’ strategy or financials as Markison assumes the CEO spot.