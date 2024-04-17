Javelin Biotech today announced it appointed Jacques Banchereau as chief scientific officer, effective immediately.

Banchereau has more than 35 years of experience in academic and industrial research. He has held roles such as Professor and Director of Immunological Sciences at the Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Chief Scientific Officer at Hoffman-La Roche, CSO at Immunai, and Adjunct Professor of Immunobiology at Yale School of Medicine.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jacques to the Javelin Biotech team,” CEO Murat Cirit said in a news release. “His outstanding achievements and leadership in immunology and drug discovery make him a valuable addition to our company. We are confident that his expertise will play a pivotal role in advancing our research efforts and driving our mission to support the development of novel treatments for organ-specific diseases.”

As chief scientific officer, Banchereau will oversee the company’s scientific strategy.

“I am honored to be part of a company that is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of scientific research. Javelin Biotech’s innovative technology has the potential to revolutionize the way we understand and treat complex diseases, and I look forward to contributing to its success,” Banchereau said.