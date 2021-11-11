J&J COVID-19 vaccine to find use in conflict zones

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has reached an agreement with the U.S. government and the public–private health partnership Gavi to distribute the Ad26.COV2.S vaccine to conflict zones or humanitarian settings.

New Brunswick, NJ–based Johnson & Johnson anticipates deliveries in such areas in the coming days.

“We believe our single-shot COVID-19 vaccine has a critical role to play in conflict zones and other humanitarian settings that can’t be reached by government vaccination campaigns, and we are proud to be part of this effort to protect the world’s most vulnerable people,” said Dr. Paul Stoffels, J&J’s vice chairman of the executive committee and chief scientific officer, in a press release.

To facilitate deliveries to such hard-to-reach areas, Gavi established the concept of a COVAX Humanitarian Buffer earlier this year. Governments and humanitarian agencies can apply for authorization for the distinction from Gavi.

The Inter-Agency Standing Committee estimates there are between 60 and 80 million people who are beyond the reach of national health authorities.

Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine has a relatively long shelf life. It is stable for two years when stored at –20°C and for six months at 2-8°C.