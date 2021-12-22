Israel plans to authorize fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose for high-risk populations

Mere months ago, health experts were divided on whether COVID-19 boosters were necessary for the broader public.

Then came delta and then came omicron.

Now Israel is moving to become one of the first countries to offer a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine to people at least 60 years old and those at high risk of severe disease. Countries such as Switzerland and the U.K. have reduced the window of time for booster eligibility from six months down to four and three months, respectively.

As a result, COVID-19 vaccines from companies such as Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, Moderna and others continue to be a hot commodity.

A number of companies, including Pfizer and Moderna, are also developing omicron-specific versions of their vaccines. Both of those companies are gearing up for clinical trials in early 2022.

Earlier this month, Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla told CNBC that a fourth dose would likely be necessary to fight the omicron variant.

An Israeli hospital reported its first death of a patient with the omicron variant.